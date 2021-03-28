Left-wing, right-wing protesters clash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem.
Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure.
The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.
The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”
Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.
4 Comments
Yeh- I’m hip ! “The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”…. This must send shivers up and down the Kovid Kate spine ! Our US freedoms are clearly spelled out in the 144th Amendment to the US Constitution, which states- “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”… Kalamity Kate doesn’t want a single Oregonian to read that section of the US Constitution- cause if they all did- her Executive orders would be challenged in a court of law- like they will be ! It’s time to end her Undeclared Martial Law- and it looks like the troops have arrived ! My advice- stay clear of Salem for a few months- if it’s anything like Portland and Seattle- this is gonna get ugly !
Correction- the 14th- not 144th- amendment.
The cops allowed Antifa to smash passing vehicle’s wo she’s, throw paint on them, and smash them and mace people. Wtf is going on???
https://twitter.com/mrandyngo/status/1376302337657085954?s=21