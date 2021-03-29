Plane on flight from Bend crashes in SW Washington; Navy helicopter rescues 2

Top Stories

(Update: Plane was flying from Bend to Tacoma; more details)

YACOLT, Wash. (KTVZ) – A U.S. Navy helicopter crew searching for a missing plane found and rescued two people whose small plane crashed Monday afternoon on a flight from Bend to Tacoma, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.

The search crew out of Whidbey Island Naval Air Station found the pilot and passenger near Jack Mountain, a peak near Yacolt, the agency said. The single-engine plane was unable to maintain altitude while flying from Bend to the Tacoma Narrows Airport near Gig Harbor.

The plane is registered out of Vashon Island, Washington, but WSDOT had no immediate names or details about the pilot and passenger.

The pilot alerted Portland air traffic controllers when the plane’s engine began running rough and the aircraft was losing altitude.

Voice and radar signals were eventually lost, the agency said, but the last known signal gave search crews a good target for their efforts. The Navy helicopter searched by air while Clark County sheriff’s deputies initiated a ground search, under coordination by WSDOT.

The Navy crew found the Piper around 9:30 p.m. and were able to load the pair into the helicopter and fly them to the Yacolt Primary School parking lot for a medical examination. Their conditions were unavailable, but WSDOT said they were not believed to be seriously injured and were able to walk to the clearing, where the helicopter crew picked them up.