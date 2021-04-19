DCSO’s first use of GPS tagging system leads to fleeing fugitive’s arrest

Top Stories

Deputies discontinued pursuit, used StarChase device to track SUV remotely

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wanted Sisters man who tried to elude Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies was arrested on Sunday, thanks to the agency’s first use of its new StarChase GPS tagging system and a nearly hour-long negotiation that led to his surrender, an official said Monday.

A deputy driving in the area of Highway 20 and South Pine Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday spotted a 2004 GMC Yukon on Pine Street with apparently expired registration, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

There also was a history of the SUV being associated with a man the deputy knew was wanted on criminal charges.

The deputy pursued the Yukon briefly until the driver turned back toward Sisters, at which point the pursuit was discontinued for safety concerns, Janes said.

A deputy later spotted the SUV on Fryrear Road, heading toward Highway 126, and followed from a safe distance, advising fellow deputies of their location.

Another deputy spotted the SUV near Buckhorn Road and Highway 126 and was able to successfully tag it with the StarChase GPS dart. Janes said deputies then stopped pursuing the SUV and began tracking it remotely.

The GPS tracker showed the SUV had stopped on BLM land off Buckhorn Road. Janes said deputies contacted the 39-year-old driver, who was alone, but he refused to obey commands to get out. Deputies "worked to de-escalate the situation" and negotiated with him for close to an hour before he agreed to come out, Janes said.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at the county jail in Bend on charges of felony-attempt to elude police, reckless driving and interference with a police officer.