As Redmond grows, so too does the need for water

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2018, the city of Redmond was providing 2.3 billion gallons of water a year to its residents. And as the city continues to grow, so does the need for water.

Last month, Redmond began construction on a 983-foot-deep well, a 4 million gallon reservoir and a booster pump station with a 7,000 gallon-per-minute capacity. Construction on the $16 million facility is expected to be completed later this year.

Earlier this week, state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, proposed $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan funds should go to the city of Redmond for a well, to keep up with water demands.

