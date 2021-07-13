Bend BottleDrop location reports record recyclables intake, causing overflow

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend BottleDrop is currently getting a higher than average volume of recyclables. In fact, it's a record level.

A long line of people could be seen waiting Tuesday to turn in their bags of recyclables at the Northeast Second Street location.

Eric Chambers, external relations director for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, said the redemption center is experiencing record intake volume.

Chambers added that the Fourth of July holiday weekend and the recent heat wave Central Oregon experienced are the two main causes for the above-average volume.

"This year was particularly problematic, because we essentially lost a weekend during the extreme heat where people made the wise decision to hunker down at home," Chambers said. "So we had really low redemption and bag drop-off during that weekend, and now we see that volume coming into the system as people clean out the garage and get ready for those backyard barbecues and holiday parties throughout the summer."

Peak season for the redemption center is traditionally the first few weeks of July.

Michel Bayard, a Bend resident, said he waited half an hour to recycle a few bags of cans.

"I come maybe every six weeks, and typically I don't wait that long," Bayard said.

And Bend is not alone, as 20% more green bags have been dropped off across the state this week than last. And

30% more bags have also been processed this week, compared to the same week last year, according to Chambers.

The BottleDrop does offer green bags for purchase, which allow people to drop their recyclables off at certified BottleDrop locations without having to wait in line.

Currently, about 18,000 people are using the green bags in Bend.

Patti McCullough, another Bend resident, says the convenient drop-off service with the BottleDrop's green bags encouraged her to recycle more.

"When I go to the grocery store, I scan this at the kiosk, get my 20% more at certain stores and viola! I’ve recycled, done good for the environment and my pocketbook," McCullough said.



The nearby Redmond BottleDrop provided support by sending two containers to pick up the excess recyclables from the Bend location.