Area closure to be lifted around Grandview Fire, now 84% contained

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the fire now 84% contained, the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and Crooked River National Grassland will lift the temporary area closure around the Grandview Fire at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Forest Service implemented a temporary area closure of federally managed public lands for the Grandview Fire on July 15, for the safety of the public and firefighters battling the blaze.

"The public is still encouraged to use caution around the fire perimeter, as crews will still be working to achieve full containment on the Grandview," the announcement said

“The Forest Service appreciates the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 2 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Team for their great work on this fire,” said Slater Turner, district ranger for the Crooked River National Grassland and Lookout Mountain Ranger District. “This fire is now a success story because of the heroic efforts of our firefighters and the cooperation from our communities in respecting the closures. We ask the public to continue to be careful in this area until the Grandview fire is 100% contained.”

Effective Thursday at at 6 a.m., the Grandview Fire will be managed by a local Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 4 team that will continue to mop-up the fire perimeter until containment is achieved.

The Grandview Fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, burning on private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland. The fire is now 6,032 acres. The cause is under investigation.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/