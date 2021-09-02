ODOT preparing to release new highway safety program for 2022

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Transportation Safety Committee will meet next week to discuss its proposed highway safety plan for next year.

In the proposed safety program , the Oregon Department of Transportation would look to "assist partner agencies with low-cost engineering, education, and enforcement initiatives to improve safety at those locations."

In Region 4, which covers Central Oregon and counties to the north and south, there were an average of 61 fatalities a year due to vehicle crashes between 2015 and 2019. It's a number ODOT wants to reduce to 51 by Dec. 31, 2025.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams spoke with Region 4 Public Information Officer Peter Murphy Thursday about the proposed program and what he hopes it will accomplish. Tune in tonight on Fox at 10 for the full report.