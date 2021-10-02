Skip to Content
Police investigate fatal apparent train-pedestrian crash in NE Bend

Police cordoned off area of fatal train-pedestrian collision Saturday evening
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police were investigating a fatal apparent train-pedestrian collision in northeast Bend on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The fatality was reported just after 5 p.m. on the tracks in the 300 block of Northeast Second Street, near the Bi-Mart store.

Police Lt. Clint Burleigh said the pedestrian died at the scene, but had few other initial details to provide.

BNSF Railway trains were stopped in the area as detectives began their investigation, but there were no road closures as a result, he said.

