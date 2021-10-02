Police investigate fatal apparent train-pedestrian crash in NE Bend

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police were investigating a fatal apparent train-pedestrian collision in northeast Bend on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The fatality was reported just after 5 p.m. on the tracks in the 300 block of Northeast Second Street, near the Bi-Mart store.

Police Lt. Clint Burleigh said the pedestrian died at the scene, but had few other initial details to provide.

BNSF Railway trains were stopped in the area as detectives began their investigation, but there were no road closures as a result, he said.