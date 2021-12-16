Skip to Content
Winter travel prep can mean new snow tires, but which ones are best for you?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new winter season means its time to put on your snow tires or buy new ones, but with so many options which is the best for you?

At Gills Point S Tire and Auto in Bend, you'll find all-season tires, studded tires, winter tires and even hybrid tires.

Paul Macy, the service manager at Point S in Bend, told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday the best option is a studded tire.

"Nothing gives you traction on ice like a studded tire," Macy said. "Not even the best winter tire with no studs.”

Macy said an all-season tire is great for the winter, but to truly give yourself a chance on icy roads, you'll need a hybrid tire at least.

“An all-season tire is not an all-season tire here,” Macy told NewsChannel 21. "An all-season tire is for places like Florida or California."

