Two long-time downtown Bend businesses on the move

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Wall St. Bar and the Taj Palace, which have been in Bend's downtown for 20 years, will be moving to a new location soon.

The move is because of a lease dispute, according to the bar's owner, Dolly Miller.

Wall St. Bar has been in the historic building at 917 NW Wall Street for nearly 25 years. The Taj Palace, which shares the space with the bar, has been there for about 20 years.

"It's a lot of history here," bartender Chris Warlick said Tuesday.

Warlick has been a patron and occasional bartender of the bar for 15 years.

“If there’s not a place like Wall St. down here there’s really no reason to come (downtown), unless you’re going to a specialty shop or something else like that,” he said.

The bar and Taj Palace plan to make a move to the south side of Bend, but are not ready to announce just where yet.

“Nothing good lasts forever, but something good will come again," Daidre Streeter, a Wall St. regular told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday.