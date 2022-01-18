Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival delayed to March 5, will require proof of vaccination

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Brewers Guild announced Tuesday the return of the Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival, to be held on Saturday, March 5th at GoodLife Brewing in Bend.

The event, previously held as a fundraiser for the Central Oregon Brewers Guild, which dissolved at the end of 2021, will now be a fundraiser for and managed by the Oregon Brewers Guild.

Here's the rest of Tuesday's news release announcing the event:

“We are very excited at the opportunity,” shared Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild. “I spent four years on the board of the Central Oregon Brewers Guild prior to taking my current position and have always loved this event. I am looking forward to being able to help continue and grow the event, which will now become a fundraiser for OBG, as well as build on the relationship the event has with our friends at GoodLife Brewing who have always been an avid supporter of the Guild.”

The event was originally slated for February 5th as the kick off to Oregon Craft Beer Month, but due to the current public health situation, the decision was made to move the event to March 5th.

“Planning in-person events is exceptionally tricky right now,” stated LaRue. “You still have to be ready to pivot at any given moment and although we are more than ready for festivals to return, we also want to ensure that every event we host is done safely and with public health as a top priority.”

In light of the current situation, the Guild is taking added safety precautions, including encouraging social distancing, offering hand sanitizing stations throughout the event space, requiring guests to wear face masks during entry and while in line, requiring volunteers to wear face masks at all times, and requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees 5 years of age and older.

“We are taking the added measures to help protect our team, brewers, volunteers, and attendees,” said LaRue. “We understand that some folks may be disappointed with the vaccination requirement, but as we continue to move ahead through this pandemic, we hope to be able to see you all at future OBG events.”

The Guild will continue to monitor the current public health situation and adjust or cancel the event if deemed necessary.

The event is free to attend, family and leashed-dog friendly. Tasting packages available for purchase. Additional event information and list of participating breweries will be available via the Oregon Brewers Guild website (https://www.oregoncraftbeer.org/events).

The Oregon Brewers Guild believes that festival organizers should pay market value for beer purchased for and served at festivals, and opposes the use of “application, booth, or marketing fees” to undercut brewer revenue. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit Guild’s efforts to promote and protect the Oregon craft beer industry.

WHAT: Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival

WHEN: Saturday, March 5th 2pm-9pm

WHERE: GoodLife Brewing Company/Century Center Parking Lot, 70 SW Century Drive Bend, Oregon

About the Oregon Brewers Guild

The Oregon Brewers Guild is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and protect the state’s craft brewing industry and the common interests of its members. Founded in 1992, the Oregon Brewers Guild is one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations.

Website: OregonCraftBeer.org

Instagram/Facebook/Twitter: @OregonCraftBeer