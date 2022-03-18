Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit recipients to get one-time $600 assistance payment

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Legislature recently passed House Bill 4157, which will provide a one-time $600 payment to Oregon households who received an Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing. The one-time payment will be sent by July 31, 2022.

If you filed a 2020 Oregon tax return by Dec. 31, 2021 and received an Oregon EITC, no action is required on your part, and you will automatically receive your payment by direct deposit or check. The payments are not taxable for Oregon and will not be applied to state and federal debt owed by eligible households.

Taxpayers that were eligible for EITC in 2020 but did not claim it on their return can amend their 2020 federal and Oregon returns by April 15, 2022 to claim the EITC and still be eligible for the one-time assistance payment. Taxpayers who miss this deadline, and did not receive an Oregon EITC, will not receive a payment.

For more information on the one-time assistance payments and amended returns, visit our One Time Assistance Payment webpage.

You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your tax refund, or make payments. Call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.