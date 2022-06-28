Central Oregon car dealerships still dealing with inventory shortages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Computer chip shortages are still a major factor challenging Central Oregon car dealerships, and overseas COVID-19 issues also are still having an impact.

Subaru of Bend says it currently has just 60% of its normal allocation while Bend Honda has around 80% of its usual stock.

"I can't sell a brand new car today," Matt Thomas, the owner of Subaru of Bend, said Tuesday. "Everything is pre-sold, meaning it's bought before it hits my lot. ... We haven't had a new car to sell on the lot since October -- everything is pre-sold."

The car inventory shortage has become so much of an issue, Thomas has decided to sell only to people living in Central Oregon.

Ryan Vaughan, the general manager at Bend Honda, told NewsChannel 21 that a majority of the cars they sell are made domestically and are affected by the chip shortage, while a few models are made overseas and can still be affected by COVID-19 issues.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on NewsChannel 21 at 5.