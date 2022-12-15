As bitter cold hits, NeighborImpact outlines role in region’s network of cold-weather shelters

Partners with Homeless Leadership Coalition, communities

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon’s model of collaboration and partnership among the region’s cold-weather shelter providers and community action agency is not one you are likely to see at this scale elsewhere in the state, NeighborImpact said Thursday, offering details as deep cold lingers across the region.

This year, NeighborImpact said it has once again partnered with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and Central Oregon communities to create a regionwide network of cold weather shelters. Here's the details, as they provided:

NeighborImpact works with the Homeless Leadership Coalition shelter committee to better understand challenges facing shelter providers and to share information and resources. There, shelter providers gain access to training and peer support around shelter operations, often touring other shelters in the region to share ideas and collaborate on solutions.

"One of the greatest strengths of Central Oregon's service providers is the willingness to collaborate with each other to meet the growing need for shelter and housing for those experiencing houselessness in our Region,” said Homeless Leadership Committee Chair Elizabeth Wilson.

One of the first challenges most shelters face is funding. While in other communities shelter providers must identify available federal funding, understand and meet many eligibility requirements, complete complicated and competitive applications, monitor compliance and manage reporting — all on their own— here in Central Oregon, providers can count on NeighborImpact to bring those federal resources to the region and make the process much, much easier.

“Our position as a Community Action Agency gives us historical experience and access to more funding,” explained Housing Stabilization Compliance Manager Jeff Michael. “We can match up organizations with the Federal funds that best suit their needs and eligibility. We also help them document and meet reporting requirements.”

“The partnership between NeighborImpact, The Homeless Leadership Coalition and providers is one forged in the common goal of ensuring everyone in our community has access to safe, stable housing," Wilson said. "We are fortunate to have organizations like NeighborImpact, willing to support partners in responding to unsheltered houselessness when people need to be able to shelter from the elements to survive."

NeighborImpact’s Housing Stabilization program distributes funding to organizations throughout the region in support of emergency shelter operation, in addition to data collection, street outreach and/or houseless services. In the last fiscal year, NeighborImpact secured $843,567 for 13 local sub-recipient nonprofits.

“Houselessness is such a prevalent issue in Central Oregon,” said Housing Stabilization Director, Molly Heiss. “We are happy to help support the partner organizations which provide critical services and shelter to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

To find a cold weather shelter near you, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/warming-shelters/

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.