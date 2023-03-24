Skip to Content
Northern lights travel south: ‘Hole’ in the sun brings special violet aurora views to the High Desert

Aurora Prinevile overlook Scott Weeda 3-23-1
Scott Weeda
A special view of the northern lights late Thursday night from the overlook above Prineville
Aurora Tumalo Kathryn Lee 3-23
Kathryn Lee
Kathryn Lee tells us, 'While driving home through Tumalo this Thursday night I saw a big streak across the sky. At first I thought it was a reflection on my windshield until I rolled down my window. I pulled over to get a picture of what I’m now finding out is the Northern lights!'
Aurora Bend toward Redmond Rachel Freed 3-23
Rachel Freed
'Looking toward Redmond from Bend. Shot on iPhone with NO edits/filters'
Aurora Prineville overlook Scott Weeda 323-2
Scott Weeda
'This is what I get for not charging my Nikon batteries and having to rely on my iPhone,' Scott Weeda says of this view from the overlook above Prineville around 11 p.m. Thursday
Aurora Tumalo Colleen O'Connor 323
Colleen O'Connor
Colleen O'Connor also caught this unusual streak of northern lights from her ranch on Pinehurst Road in Tumalo area

The aurora borealis -- the 'northern lights' -- don't shimmer their way south into the High Desert all that often, but they put on a vivid display for many skywatchers Thursday night, from Bend to Tumalo and Prineville, and several shared their photos with us - thanks!

The more vibrant display is thanks to what's called a "coronal hole" on the sun, which brought an electromagnetic storm of solar winds to the Earth.

