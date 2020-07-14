Fred Meyer temporarily withholding coins
Fred Meyer in Bend is temporarily withholding coins due to a coin shortage. The Federal Reserve said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the normal circulation of coins. The U.S. Mint has also slowed down coin production due to staffing challenges.
Comments
Hey everyone grab your big coin jugs and drop them by the bank.
A cashless society as a product or bi-product of Financial Armageddon is fast approaching. I have been telling people this for a long time. Once all “money” is digital will you really still believe that you own anything? The New World Order is showing itself in plain view, and yet still almost no one understands what’s happening.
