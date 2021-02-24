New retail businesses come to Bend’s Eastside

Videos

The west side of Bend doesn't have a monopoly on growth. A new retail business center, East End, is already fully leased near the town's medical centers, just west of 27th Street on Bend's Eastside.

Here's Wednesday's full news release from Compass Commercial Real Estate Services:

One of Bend’s newest retail centers, known as East End, is 100% leased! The community hotspot located at 1462 NE Cushing Drive is close to St. Charles Bend, Bend Memorial Clinic, On Tap and Neff Place, home to Jackson’s Corner, Sports Clips and more. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz worked with the landlord in leasing the suites.

“The daytime population, visibility and synergy with Neff Place and On Tap was very attractive to a wide spectrum of prospective tenants for this site,” Huntamer stated. “Additionally, the tenants saw an opportunity to provide goods and services missing in this area of Bend.”

No Hablo Tacos, Three Sisters Nails and Standing Tall Chiropractic are among the new tenants to call East End their home. Local favorites Life & Time and Bangers & Brews plan to open a second location in the retail center. Tenant improvements are still ongoing for these companies with plans to open in late spring. Cuppa Yo, Lone Pine Coffee Roasters, Tread Tabata and Hotworks Yoga are now open for business.

By March of 2020, East End was already over 65% leased. Shell construction of the property was complete in the spring of 2020 and the balance was leased prior to the finish of shell construction.

Huntamer commented, “There will be a unique vibe and feel at this location not offered at many other sites on Bend’s Eastside. People can look forward to a wide array of quality food options and other services at East End.”