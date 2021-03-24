‘Giant Loop Ride’ coming to E. Oregon, will offer new Harley-Davidson demo rides

Videos

The 10th annual 'Giant Loop Ride' off-road motorcycle gathering will be held June 4-6 at Crane Hot Springs in Eastern Oregon. And it has a special feature for Harley-Davidson fans, courtesy of a Bend-based traveling gear company.

Here's the details:

Giant Loop Ride Only Oregon Event on Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle Demo Tour

(BEND, OR) Adventure proof packing systems and gear innovator Giant Loop’s annual dual sport and adventure motorcycle rally has been added to the Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle Demo Tour. The 10th Annual Giant Loop Ride is the only event in Oregon where motorcycle enthusiasts can get a first look at – and a demo ride on – this much anticipated new Harley-Davidson.

Giant Loop hosts its annual rally at Crane Hot Springs in the remote high desert of eastern Oregon, June 4-6. Riders must register in advance at giantloopmoto.com, but there is no additional charge for demo rides.

“In 2019, I first saw the new Harley-Davidson Pan America when it was previewed behind glass at the world’s largest motorcycle shows in Milan, Italy,” says Harold Olaf Cecil, Giant Loop owner/founder. “I cannot think of another new adventure motorcycle introduction in the past decade that’s generated this much buzz and interest. We are truly honored that Harley-Davidson selected our annual ride to be part of this historic roll out.”

“The spirt of adventure touring is one of endless possibilities and unrestrained freedom,” writes Harley-Davidson in its announcement. “From its inception more than a century ago, when many roads were little more than dirt trails, Harley-Davidson has stood for adventure. Riders will soon be able to experience that freedom first-hand as Harley-Davidson is proud to announce the Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle Demo Tour.”

About Giant Loop

Since 2008, Bend-based Giant Loop has designed and produced expedition quality gear, with a focus on innovative, rugged, stable soft luggage for dualsport and adventure motorcycles. Giant Loop products are available consumer direct at www.giantloopmoto.com. GL is distributed in the USA by Tucker Powersports and Western Power Sports. In Canada, GL is distributed by Parts Canada. In Australia and New Zealand, GL is distributed by Whites Powersports. Additionally, the brand is carried by a network of dealers throughout the USA and flagship importers around the world. Giant Loop designs and tests products in Bend, Oregon.