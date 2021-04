Videos

A special visitor is back on the High Desert: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. It will be at Bendy Dog pet store in downtown Bend (114 NW Minnesota Avenue) on Friday from 3-7 p.m., at the world's last Blockbuster (211 NE Revere Avenue) on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Village at Sunriver (57100 Beaver Drive) on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.