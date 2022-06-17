DCSO seeks tips from public after 3 windows at county offices struck by BBs

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating whoever is responsible for criminal mischief to the Deschutes County Public Services building at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a report of three second-story windows in the building being shot with BBs. The incident likely happened between last Friday evening and Sunday.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-693-6911. in reference to Case No. 22-31332.