Bend-based Guardian Group said this week it has launched the first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing platform aimed at using open-source intelligence to stop domestic child sex trafficking. It says it has received a $30,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, with an additional $100,000 matching grant.

