The Bend team just won the Oregon Hoopla 3v3 championship over the weekend in Salem: Mason Chambers, Brady Kennedy, Andrew Imhoff and Jack Foley competed as the "C.O. Dynasty" and won four tight games by two points or less. Congratulations!

