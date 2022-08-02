Fair safety is a text away
The Deschutes County Fair will have a special safety feature for your phone. Text 8-8-8-7-7-7 to get security updates at the fairgrounds.
The Deschutes County Fair will have a special safety feature for your phone. Text 8-8-8-7-7-7 to get security updates at the fairgrounds.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.