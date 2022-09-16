Bend event marks National POW-MIA Recognition Day
Sixteen people from Bend have never returned from war. Those still missing were honored Friday on National POW/MIA Recognition Day with a wreath ceremony the Bend Heroes Memorial at Brooks Park.
