Save the Date: Great weekend events await
Rhea has some special events coming up in Central Oregon this weekend. There are many more at https://events.ktvz.com.
Rhea has some special events coming up in Central Oregon this weekend. There are many more at https://events.ktvz.com.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.