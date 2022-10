Rue McKenrick of Bend created the American Perimeter Trail Conference . It's a conservation nonprofit that sent him on a three-year, 14,000-mile trek around the nation, concluding back in Bend's Drake Park last Saturday, after scouting out a new connected path that circles America.

