Wednesday was International Walk + Roll to School Day, recognized by 40 countries as a way to get kids to walk or bike instead of taking the bus. Many students in Bend-La Pine Schools took part.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.