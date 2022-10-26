Referees are needed in Central Oregon
The basketball season begins in less than two weeks, and there aren't enough referees. A meeting is being held Saturday morning in Redmond to address the issue.
The basketball season begins in less than two weeks, and there aren't enough referees. A meeting is being held Saturday morning in Redmond to address the issue.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.