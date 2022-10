Some upgrades are done and more are coming at Bend Municipal Airport, the state's third-busiest, Manager Tracy Williams said. Sky Service has built new hangars at both the Bend and Redmond Airport, Bend runway rehabilitation and restriping took place in two earlier closures and the $1.8 million project will lead to another closure Nov. 29-Dec. 1 to install 32 LED runway guidance signs, delayed due to supply chain issues.

