About 5,000 pounds of donations were collected by the Bend Fire Department over the three-night neighborhood event. You can still donate by taking items to any of the six Bend Fire stations, as well as other locations, through Dec. 16 - you can see the list here: https://ktvz.com/community/21-cares-for-our-community/2022/11/21/santa-express-returning-to-bend-neighborhoods-to-collect-food-clothing-and-toys-for-families-in-need/

