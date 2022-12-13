The Stop N Go Shell station at 27th and Highway 20 in Bend is giving 8 gallons of propane to the homeless on December 21st from 9am until 6pm.

Lee Anderson is an anchor and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Lee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.