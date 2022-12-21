Tonight's lights come from Kingwood Avenue in Redmond! Take part in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/ .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.