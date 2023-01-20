Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way

It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project.

Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:

On January 21st at 8 AM , we will be moving our masonry Truck Shop Building. The block building weighs over 200 tons and is perhaps the largest building ever moved in Central Oregon. This move is part of the ODOT North Hwy 97 Realignment Project. The moving company Wolfe House and Building movers is responsible for moving the building.

The move will begin at the present location of 63160 Nels Anderson Rd. proceeding North along Nels Anderson Rd. and concludes and the new location at 63291 Nels Anderson Rd., a distance of approximately 650 yards. It will join the Historic Nels Andersen Farmhouse that was moved in late November.

Both of the buildings are home to Instant Landscaping.