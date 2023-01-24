Skip to Content
Videos
By
Published 7:34 PM

Oregon Senate Republicans outline their priorities for the session

In 2023, they want to see a record state revenue "kicker" given to taxpayers. That's just one of their priorities this session.

SALEM, Ore. – Earlier today, the Senate Republican leadership team held a press
conference outlining their Equitable Oregon Agenda. You can watch the video
recording here.

“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened
to,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “…We’re not here to
burn bridges – we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us:
making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.

Equitable-Oregon-2023-Session-Agenda-FINALDownload
Article Topic Follows: Videos

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content