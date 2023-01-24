Oregon Senate Republicans outline their priorities for the session

In 2023, they want to see a record state revenue "kicker" given to taxpayers. That's just one of their priorities this session.

SALEM, Ore. – Earlier today, the Senate Republican leadership team held a press

conference outlining their Equitable Oregon Agenda. You can watch the video

recording here.

“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened

to,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “…We’re not here to

burn bridges – we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us:

making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.