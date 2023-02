Shakti Farm Design will completely build you a greenhouse, so you can grow your own food. We met Friday with the company owner, Shiv Shakti, at one of his latest projects, at Three Rivers School in Sunriver

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.