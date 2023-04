The China Hat Road area south of Bend has been an ersatz dump for years. Now the nonprofit Public Land Stewards has been cleaning the area. Thirty tons of trash and 37 vehicles were removed and taken to the Deschutes County landfill recently.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.