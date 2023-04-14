Long-time Bend suicide prevention volunteer is honored
After losing a family member in 2008, Bend resident Amy Micheletti has been volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for 15 years.
After losing a family member in 2008, Bend resident Amy Micheletti has been volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for 15 years.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.