Avelo adds Sonoma County nonstop flights at RDM
This summer a direct flight to California's wine country is being added to Redmond's growing list of destinations. Tickets are being sold now for just $34.
This summer a direct flight to California's wine country is being added to Redmond's growing list of destinations. Tickets are being sold now for just $34.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.