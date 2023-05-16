Sunriver Brewery wins three World Beer Cup medals
The World Beer Cup was held in Nashville this year. Sunriver Brewery came home with one gold and two silver medals.
The World Beer Cup was held in Nashville this year. Sunriver Brewery came home with one gold and two silver medals.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.