REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At American Legion Community Park in Redmond's Dry Canyon, 120 people came out Saturday to participate in the NamiWalks Central Oregon . The National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors the the nationwide event, but it was the first walk held by NAMI Central Oregon. The goal is to promote awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma.

