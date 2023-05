Each year on Memorial Day, "We Are Remembering...Not Just A Number" gathers at Bend's Troy Field to display and read the names of every U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. The local group needs more volunteers to be name-readers on Monday. Here's where to find out more.

