Hospice House in Bend invites public to ribbon-cutting

Partners In Care Invites the Community to Official Hospice House Ribbon Cutting June 14

[BEND, OREGON, June 8, 2023] Partners In Care, the leading provider of hospice, home health,

and palliative care in the Central Oregon region, invites the community to join them in an official

ribbon cutting for the new Hospice House and expanded campus.

The event will be held at the main Bend campus of Partners In Care on Wednesday, June 14 from

3 to 5 p.m. with the Bend Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:15 p.m. Limited,

small tours of Hospice House and the expanded campus will be available during the event.

Partners In Care will have snacks and beverages for those who attend. Dave Clemens, who many

in the community know from 105.7 KQAK, will be playing music, and there will be a free drawing

for giveaways donated by local businesses including a basket from Newport Market, a gift card

and merchandise from Craft Kitchen and Brewery, bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes, gift

cards and hats from Bridge 99 Brewery, and a Silver Moon Brewing Bingo experience package.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone and celebrating the completion of this important,

community-based project. The new Hospice House at Partners In Care demonstrates the great

benefit of a partnership with Central Oregon to build and equip this beautiful facility where the

most intensive hospice care will be provided. Our expanded clinical and administrative campus

will allow our team to grow and continue to provide quality care to meet the needs of our

growing region,” said Greg Hagfors, Partners In Care CEO.

Partners In Care has been undergoing renovations since 2020, breaking ground during the

COVID-19 pandemic and working through a myriad of delays and challenges. Hospice House is

one of three such facilities in Oregon, and the only one of its kind east of the Cascades. Serving a

region that large, Partners In Care plays a critical role for those patients and families needing

end-of-life care, especially in a specialized, inpatient setting.

The campus expansion — including the new 14,600 square foot Hospice House, a parking lot,

and remodel of the current 14,000 square foot building — totaled approximately $13 million.

Partners In Care worked alongside Bend-based COLE Architects (DKA Architecture & Design),

ALSC Architecture from Spokane, Wash., and SunWest Builders to complete the project. The new

12-suite facility, which doubled the capacity to serve the community, will help meet the needs of

Central Oregon’s growing population.

“Our former Hospice House, which served the community since 2003, was a warm and

wonderful place for people on hospice to be in a home-like setting and experience the process of

allowing family, loved ones, or caregivers to be just that. They handed the challenges of

addressing symptom burden or day-to-day care over to our medical and nursing staff,” said Dr.

Lisa Lewis, Partners In Care Medical Director. “The new construction at Hospice House has

created a beautiful, light-filled, and spacious environment for our patients and their loved ones.

Once someone comes through the door, there is a feeling of literal and figurative lightness and

healing. Now with the doubling of beds to 12, we can share this beautiful space with more of our

own hospice patients and the larger community of hospice organizations throughout Central

Oregon for both respite stays and inpatient stays to manage symptoms.”

Hospice House at Partners In Care provides general inpatient (GIP) care for specialized, 24/7

symptom management when needs cannot be met at home and respite care, which allows up to

five days of stay for a hospice patient when a caregiver is away or needs rest.

The community can learn more about the mission of Partners In Care and see the new Hospice

House on June 14. Parking is available at 2611 NE Courtney Drive, Bend, Oregon 97701.

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square

mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and

palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 150 volunteers. In addition to

community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides:

Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and

support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for

adults and children experiencing a loss. Partners In Care was recognized with five stars on the

CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Hospice Survey through

Medicare, which measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams. This recognition places

Partners In Care in the upper 5% of hospice programs in Oregon and 10% nationally. Only two

hospices in Oregon are rated with five stars by Medicare. Learn more at www.partnersbend.org