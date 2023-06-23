Exciting 20th year ahead for Bend’s Volunteers in Medicine Clinic
This week they kicked off their 20th anniversary with an open house. Since starting in 2004, the nonprofit has given $150 million in free medical care to uninsured patients.
This week they kicked off their 20th anniversary with an open house. Since starting in 2004, the nonprofit has given $150 million in free medical care to uninsured patients.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.