Boy Scouts with the Crater Lake Council were in Washington, D.C., as part of their trip to the national convention when they spotted a motorist in trouble. They helped a woman who was having a seizure until first responders arrived.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.