ODOT project on Bend’s north side is on track
ODOT's massive Bend North Corridor Project, which includes major projects on Highways 97 and 20, is actually ahead of schedule.
ODOT's massive Bend North Corridor Project, which includes major projects on Highways 97 and 20, is actually ahead of schedule.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.