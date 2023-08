Mr. "Sparkling Day" himself, Bob Shaw, was spotted on stage at Thursday's last Much & Music of the season (thanks to video producers Connect Central Oregon) appearing with local favorites, Precious Byrd!

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.