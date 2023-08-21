They're not your typical Ninjas, they're the 4 to 6 year old variety. A local summer camp is teaching kids about exercise and running obstacle courses, like the ones on NBC's American Ninja Warrior program.

Lee Anderson is an anchor and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Lee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.