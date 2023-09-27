As fall classes begin, OSU-Cascades freshmen share why they chose to attend college in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent high school graduates joined returning college-goers in Wednesday's first day of fall classes at OSU-Cascades Campus.

Some of the freshmen settling in at Obsidian Hall shared with us what appealed to them about the school.

"There's so much outdoor stuff going on out here at Cascades," Fleet King said. "The mountains are 19 minutes away."

Nature was a common theme in what brought students to OSU-Cascades.

"Whether it's a forest, whether it's waterways, whatever it is, I just like being out in the environment," said Grace. "And Bend is the perfect place for that."

"I’m super into the outdoors and things," Carter Brown said. "And you know, that's why you come to Bend. That’s pretty much why everyone is here."