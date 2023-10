Redmond Ore. (KTVZ) -- Booths representing 25 different Central Oregon businesses set up Monday at Central Oregon Community College's Redmond campus for the fall JobFest. Open to both students and the public, the positions available varied from law enforcement to health careers.

COCC will be hosting three more JobFest events this month on its Madras, Prineville and Bend campuses. You can find more details here.