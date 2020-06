Local Videos

About $4,000 worth of gear used by a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteer was stolen from her garage. While police investigate and the "SAR family" is helping her for now, Ashley CedZo and her fiance, Matt Romero, have begun a GoFundMe page to replace the lost items. It's at https://www.gofundme.com/f/first-responder-equipment-stolen